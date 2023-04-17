Rodriguez (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Monday and is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez landing on the injured list just ahead of Opening Day because of tightness in his right shoulder, but he's been able to complete a handful of bullpen sessions and is now set to begin his rehab assignment. The right-hander was a Rule 5 pick by St. Louis over the winter, and must be carried on the roster when he's healthy.