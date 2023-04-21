Rodriguez (shoulder) tossed a scoreless inning in his rehab debut Thursday night with Triple-A Memphis, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez needed just nine pitches to get through the scoreless frame and twice reached 98 mph with his four-seam fastball. Recovered from a late-spring bout of right shoulder tightness, he'll likely be an option for the Cardinals' bullpen by early next week.

