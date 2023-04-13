Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said Thursday that Rodriguez (shoulder) has already thrown two bullpen sessions, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Rodriguez will do a couple more of those workouts before advancing to a minor-league rehab assignment. The Rule 5 pick landed on the injured list ahead of Opening Day because of shoulder tightness, but he could make his debut out of the Cardinals' bullpen before the end of April.
