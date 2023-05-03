Rodriguez underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday on his right shoulder and will be sidelined 4-to-6 months, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Rodriguez was placed on the injured list before Opening Day after experiencing shoulder tightness toward the end of Cardinals camp this spring. Now the Rule 5 Draft pick can probably be ruled out for the entire 2023 campaign. He did log three appearances at Triple-A Memphis last month before his shoulder began barking again.
More News
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Rehab assignment paused•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Scoreless frame in rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Sharp in rehab debut•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Throwing bullpen sessions•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Placed on 15-day IL•