Rodriguez underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday on his right shoulder and will be sidelined 4-to-6 months, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Rodriguez was placed on the injured list before Opening Day after experiencing shoulder tightness toward the end of Cardinals camp this spring. Now the Rule 5 Draft pick can probably be ruled out for the entire 2023 campaign. He did log three appearances at Triple-A Memphis last month before his shoulder began barking again.