Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Contreras cut the Cardinals' deficit to 4-2 in the ninth inning with a solo homer off Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks on the 11th pitch of the at-bat. Contreras is now 14-for-39 (.359) over his last 15 games with a .960 OPS, though the home run was his first since July 14. Overall, the 31-year-old catcher is slashing .252/.346/.432 with 12 homers, 43 RBI, 40 runs scored and six steals across 379 plate appearances this season.