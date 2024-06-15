Contreras (forearm) is targeting a return in late June, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Contreras has resumed taking batting practice and hopes to be cleared to begin a rehab assignment early next week. If that happens, a return sometime during the Cardinals' June 22-30 homestand is likely. It would be at least a couple weeks quicker than he was initially expected back following surgery in early May to repair a fractured forearm.