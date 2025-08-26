Major League Baseball handed Contreras a six-game suspension for his actions in Monday's game against the Pirates, but he remains in the lineup for Tuesday's contest since he's appealing the decision, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 33-year-old disagreed with some called strikes during the seventh inning Monday, and the situation escalated as he continued to argue after being ejected. It's a hefty ban for Contreras, which is owed mostly to the fact that he threw his bat in the direction of the umpire that instead hit his own coach. The suspension could be reduced by a couple games, and Contreras will be available to play until his appeal his heard and decided upon.