Contreras is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth for the Cardinals on Monday versus the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
In his first game back at Wrigley Field since signing with the Cardinals, Contreras will occupy the DH spot which will be his new home in the coming weeks. Andrew Knizner will catch Miles Mikolas.
