Contreras is starting at catcher and batting fifth Monday versus the Brewers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Contreras is starting at catcher for the first time since May 4 following a run at designated hitter while the team asked him to work on his defense. He'll be tasked with helping to coax better results out of right-hander Jack Flaherty, who brings a 6.18 ERA into his start Monday.