Contreras (mouth) will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Contreras sat out both of the past two days while recovering from a tooth procedure, but he'll check back into the starting lineup for the final game before the All-Star break. Ivan Herrera will return to the bench to make room in the starting nine for Contreras.
