Contreras (knee) is starting at catcher and batting fifth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 30-year-old sat out Saturday's matchup with Toronto after he suffered the knee injury during Thursday's season opener, but he was diagnosed with a bruise after being evaluated and will miss only one contest. Contreras made a strong impression in his debut with the Cardinals prior to the injury, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.