Contreras (illness) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

A stomach bug kept Contreras out for Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers, but it would seem he's already moved past it. While he's just 1-for-11 in his career so far against Friday's starter, Matthew Boyd, Contreras has a .906 OPS against left-handed pitching for the season.

