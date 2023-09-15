Contreras (hand) is at catcher and batting fifth Friday versus the Phillies in his return to the lineup, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Contreras exited Tuesday's game and didn't play Wednesday because of a bruised right hand, but he's back in there Friday following Thursday's off day. The 31-year-old carries a .940 second-half OPS into play Friday.
