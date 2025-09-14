Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Banged up, sitting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, with manager Oliver Marmol saying the first baseman is "pretty beat up" after being hit by a pitch twice Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Contreras is no stranger to hit-by-pitches, as he's now been plunked three times in the past three games and 23 times overall this year. The 33-year-old doesn't seem to be dealing with any serious injuries and could be available off the bench Sunday.
