default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, with manager Oliver Marmol saying the first baseman is "pretty beat up" after being hit by a pitch twice Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras is no stranger to hit-by-pitches, as he's now been plunked three times in the past three games and 23 times overall this year. The 33-year-old doesn't seem to be dealing with any serious injuries and could be available off the bench Sunday.

More News