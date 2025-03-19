Contreras reached base in all three of his plate appearances Wednesday versus the Nationals and is now slashing .412/.512/.588 during Grapefruit League play.
Contreras has drawn positive reviews for his defense at first base and if this spring is any indication, a move off catcher could unlock more offense for the 32-year-old. He's expected to see most of his action at first base in 2025 but will also be used some at designated hitter, as he was Wednesday.
