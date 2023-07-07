Contreras will sit Friday versus the White Sox, Bally Sports Midwest reports.
Contreras will get a breather after he went 9-for-15 with a homer, four doubles, three RBI and four runs scored while starting all four games of the team's series with Miami. Ivan Herrera will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in the series opener with Chicago.
