Contreras is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Marlins.
Contreras will take a seat after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and four strikeouts over the first two contests of the series. Ivan Herrera will draw the start at catcher and bat sixth as St. Louis goes for the sweep over Miami.
