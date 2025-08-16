Contreras (foot) is going through a pre-game workout Saturday and could be available to pinch hit later in the day against the Yankees, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Denton also reports that Contreras may be ready to return to the starting lineup Sunday if the workout Saturday goes well. The veteran first baseman was hit by a pitch on the foot Tuesday and hasn't played since. Alec Burleson has started each of St. Louis' three games at first base since Contreras has been sidelined.