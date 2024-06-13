Contreras (forearm) is hoping to begin a rehab assignment around June 18, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Contreras is just five weeks into a projected 10-week timetable following surgery to repair a fractured left forearm, but Goold writes that the catcher is "eager to push the timetable for his return." He took batting practice in the cage Thursday and has been catching bullpen sessions without issue. If Contreras is indeed able to start a rehab assignment by Tuesday, he could be just a week or so away from activation.