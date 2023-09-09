Contreras went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Reds.

Contreras opened the scoring in the first inning with a mammoth 113.6-mph, 440-foot blast off Andrew Abbott. It was his ninth career home run at Great American Ball Park, his favorite park to hit homers in behind Wrigley Field (66) and Busch Stadium (12). Contreras may finally be settling into his new home in St. Louis as he has hit .268 with seven home runs, 13 runs and 18 RBI over 93 at-bats since Aug. 1.