Contreras is considered day-to-day with a right knee contusion after undergoing multiple tests.
X-rays and an MRI both came back clean and Contreras went through additional testing Friday, none of which revealed anything beyond a bruise. The catcher is surely still sore after taking a 102.7 mph Jordan Hicks fastball off the shin guard, but he could be back in action sometime this weekend.
