Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Departs with biceps injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras was removed from Monday's game against the Reds due to right biceps tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Contreras was back in the starting lineup Monday after sitting out of Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee due to biceps soreness, but he was pulled in the bottom of the seventh inning due to the same issue. The 33-year-old can be considered day-to-day considering the nature of his injury.
