The Cardinals will place Contreras (biceps) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right biceps strain, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The strain is considered mild, but it is bad enough to end the first baseman's season. Contreras will finish with a .257/.344/.447 batting line, 20 home runs and 80 RBI over 135 games this season. Alec Burleson will take over as the team's everyday first baseman down the stretch, opening up more playing time in the outfield for Jordan Walker and others.