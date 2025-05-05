Contreras went 4-for-8 with a home run and four RBI as the Cardinals swept Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
Contreras had a big performance in the day game, where he collected three of his hits, including a solo home run and a two-run single. He has posted multiple hits in three of his last six games, going 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers and eight RBI in that span. For the season, he's at a .244/.322/.374 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and two stolen bases over 34 contests as the Cardinals' primary first baseman.
