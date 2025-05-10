Contreras went 2-for-4 with one run scored, a double and three RBI in Friday's 10-0 win over the Nationals.

Contreras got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run double in the first inning, and he brought in an additional run in the eighth, when he drew a bases-loaded walk. He has recorded at least one RBI in six of the last nine games he's played in, and over that span he has gone 12-for-30 (.400) with six runs scored, three home runs and 13 RBI.