Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over the Cubs.

Making his return to Wrigley Field, Contreras knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning with an RBI double and brought home an insurance run in the eighth. He has multiple hits in four of his last eight games, going 10-for-34 (.294) during that stretch. Contreras improved his season slash line to .273/346/.405 with 12 extra-base hits and 16 RBI through 136 plate appearances.