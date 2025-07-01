Contreras (hand/wrist) exited Tuesday's contest against the Pirates in the bottom of the fourth inning, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Contreras was struck in the left hand/wrist by a 99.3 mph fastball from Paul Skenes to open the top of the fourth, ultimately remaining in the game for the rest of the Cardinals' time at-bat. The 33-year-old was replaced at first base by Alec Burleson while Garrett Hampson entered the game in right field. More information on the status of Contreras will likely come in the near future.