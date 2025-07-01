Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Exits early Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras (hand/wrist) exited Tuesday's contest against the Pirates in the bottom of the fourth inning, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
Contreras was struck in the left hand/wrist by a 99.3 mph fastball from Paul Skenes to open the top of the fourth, ultimately remaining in the game for the rest of the Cardinals' time at-bat. The 33-year-old was replaced at first base by Alec Burleson while Garrett Hampson entered the game in right field. More information on the status of Contreras will likely come in the near future.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Avoids structural damage•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homers, swipes bag in victory•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Idle Friday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homer, three RBI in win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homers in win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Racks up four hits in doubleheader•