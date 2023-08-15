Contreras was removed from Monday's game against the Athletics after suffering an undisclosed injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Contreras suffered the injury during the bottom of the third inning while tagging up from first to second base. He initially managed to convince the team trainer to remain in the game but was pulled to start the fourth. Andrew Knizner took over for Contreras behind the dish.
