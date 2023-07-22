Contreras was pulled from Saturday's game against the Cubs due to right hip tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning and an RBI double in the top of the fifth before getting replaced at catcher by Ivan Herrera to begin the bottom of the sixth. Contreras can be considered day-to-day until the Cardinals provide further information on the hip issue.