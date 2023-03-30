Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Blue Jays after being hit by a pitch in the knee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras was catching Jordan Hicks and got crossed up, which resulted in him being hit in the knee with a 102 mph fastball. He left the field shortly thereafter with a notable limp but under his own power. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point.

More News