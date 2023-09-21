Contreras was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers due to left wrist discomfort.
Contreras' wrist had been bothering him heading into Wednesday's game and ultimately caused him to make an early exit in the sixth inning. The Cardinals may hold Contreras out for a day or two so he can properly recover, but an extended absence likely won't be necessary.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homers for only run in win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Out with bruised hand•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Suffers bruised hand•