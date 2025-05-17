Contreras went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Royals.

It was the sixth multi-hit showing of the month already for Contreras, who extended his on-base streak to 15 games in the process. During this streak, the veteran slugger is batting .365 (19-for-52) with four home runs, four doubles, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored. After moving away from the catcher position to first base for the Cardinals in 2025, Contreras has been able to appear in 44 of St. Louis' 45 games so far.