Contreras is absent from the lineup in Tuesday's game versus the Angels.
Contreras is still looking for his first hit of the season, having gone 0-for-18 with eight strikeouts in the Cardinals' first four games. Alec Burleson will cover first base and Nolan Gorman will be the DH on Tuesday while Contreras regroups.
