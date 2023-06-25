Contreras went 4-for-4 with one double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Contreras went 0-for-4 against the Cubs during Saturday's loss, but he bounced back Sunday and notched his first four-hit game of the season against his former team. It's been a struggle for the 31-year-old backstop during his first season with St. Louis, and even after his big offensive day in London, he's still slashing just .216/.304/.372 across 70 games (283 plate appearances).