Contreras went 4-for-4 with one double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Contreras went 0-for-4 against the Cubs during Saturday's loss, but he bounced back Sunday and notched his first four-hit game of the season against his former team. It's been a struggle for the 31-year-old backstop during his first season with St. Louis, and even after his big offensive day in London, he's still slashing just .216/.304/.372 across 70 games (283 plate appearances).
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Slugs eighth homer•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Takes seat for matinee•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Gets Saturday off•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Leaves yard Tuesday•