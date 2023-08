Contreras is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Rays.

This looks to be a routine day of rest for Contreras, who has slashed .394/.482/.662 with four homers and seven doubles over his last 23 games (85 plate appearances) dating back to July 3. Andrew Knizner is catching and Nolan Arenado is serving as the Cardinals' designated hitter. Taylor Motter will play third base.