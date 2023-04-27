Contreras is not in the starting lineup Thursday at San Francisco.
This would appear to be a routine breather for Contreras as the Cardinals wrap up a four-game set at Oracle Park. He started the previous 10 games, with eight of those starts coming behind the plate. Andrew Knizner is catching and batting eighth Thursday. Nolan Gorman is serving as the designated hitter and hitting third.
