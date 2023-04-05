Contreras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Contreras gets the day game off with Andrew Knizner getting the start behind the dish and hitting ninth. The veteran backstop had an injury scare early in the campaign, but has picked up six hits in his first 17 at-bats as a member of the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Posts two hits in return•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Day-to-day following tests•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: MRI on knee is negative•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Set for MRI•