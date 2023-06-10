Contreras will sit Saturday against Cincinnati, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Contreras has seemingly fully re-earned the Cardinals' trust, as he started eight of the last nine games behind the plate heading into Saturday's contest. He's slumped at the plate for the last several weeks, however, grabbing just five hits in his last 16 games, slashing .088/.175/.193 over that stretch. Andrew Knizner will be the Cardinals' catcher on Saturday.