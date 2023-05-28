Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Contreras has struggled mightily at the plate as of late, as he hasn't picked up a hit since May 20. He'll get a chance to rest against Cleveland on Sunday with Andrew Knizner handling catching duties and hitting ninth.
