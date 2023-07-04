Contreras went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's loss to Miami.

Contreras' ninth long ball of the year was a solo shot in the sixth inning. It was his first home run since June 16 and he appears to be turning a corner; he's collected at least three hits in three of his last nine games. Still, Contreras is slashing .222/.314/.387 with 26 extra-base hits through 75 games on the year.