Contreras went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Contreras provided a positive start for the Cardinals with his first-inning blast, but it quickly went off the rails for the home team after that. The catcher saw his 11-game hitting streak end Monday, but he's still been one of the Cardinals' most consistent bats so far. He's slashing .292/.418/.523 with three homers, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base over 19 contests. Manager Oliver Marmol has committed to getting both Contreras and Ivan Herrera regular at-bats, so they have often shared catcher and designated hitter in recent weeks.