Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Contreras has collected multiple hits in four of his last five games and is slashing .514/.600/.919 over his last 11 contests. The Cardinals are now carrying three catchers with Andrew Knizner (groin) back from the injured list, but Contreras seems to have regained his confidence and should have the clear edge in terms of playing time down the stretch.