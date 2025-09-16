default-cbs-image
Contreras (biceps) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Reds.

Contreras was held out of Sunday's game in Milwaukee due to right biceps tightness and had to be pulled from Monday's contest against the Reds when it flared up on him. To this point, he is considered day-to-day. Alec Burleson will play first base for the Cardinals on Tuesday.

