Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Hits 12th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's 8-1 win over the Nationals.
Contreras took Jackson Rutledge deep in the seventh inning for a solo home run, bringing his season total up to 12 round trippers. The outing continued a solid stretch of play at the plate, as Contreras is 12-for-47 (.255) with seven runs scored and a 4:8 BB:K in his last 11 games. He's slashing .254/.343/.430 in 2025.
