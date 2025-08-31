Contreras went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Contreras notched his sixth 20-homer season with a 431-foot blast in the seventh inning. The homer snapped a 1-for-21 skid over six games, coming after the 33-year-old went deep in his previous three contests between Aug. 20 and 22. On the year, he's slashing .253/.338/.449 with 20 long balls, 74 RBI, 66 runs scored and four steals across 526 plate appearances.