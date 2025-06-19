Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homer, three RBI in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Contreras went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Contreras opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and later tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth. The 33-year-old is enjoying a productive June, with nine extra-base hits and 18 RBI over 16 games. For the season, he's slashing .249/.338/.421 with 10 home runs, 48 RBI, 36 runs scored and three steals across 300 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Homers in win•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Racks up four hits in doubleheader•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Smacks RBI double•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Aiming for return Monday•
-
Cardinals' Willson Contreras: Sitting again Sunday•