Contreras went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Contreras opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and later tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth. The 33-year-old is enjoying a productive June, with nine extra-base hits and 18 RBI over 16 games. For the season, he's slashing .249/.338/.421 with 10 home runs, 48 RBI, 36 runs scored and three steals across 300 plate appearances.