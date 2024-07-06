Contreras went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a 7-6 win over the Nationals on Friday.

Contreras hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth. The catcher went just 4-for-23 in June after returning from the injured list but has five hits and two home runs in his past four games. On the season, he is hitting .265 with eight home runs, 17 RBI and 25 runs scored over 178 plate appearances.