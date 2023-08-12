Contreras went 3-for-3 with one double, a home run, a walk, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's loss against the Royals.

Contreras' three-run double put the Cardinals on the board in the third and his two-run homer in the ninth served as the final runs the Cards would score on the night. Following reaching base in 35 of his 64 plate appearances in July, Contreras has remained hot in August with a .370 average to go along with two home runs and eight RBIs.