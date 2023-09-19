Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 1-0 win over the Brewers.
Contreras has gone 13-for-28 (.464) with four homers and 12 RBI during his active eight-game hitting streak. The catcher's fourth-inning blast Monday accounted for the lone run in the contest, and it was the Cardinals' only extra-base hit. Contreras has reached the 20-homer mark for the fifth time in his eight-year career, and he's added 67 RBI, 55 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .265/.358/.469 slash line over 124 contests.
