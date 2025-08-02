Contreras went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Contreras opened the scoring in the fifth inning, but the Padres responded with all four of their runs coming in the bottom of the frame, including one that stemmed directly from Contreras' error. The 33-year-old had gone just 1-for-17 across his previous five games. He's now at 15 homers, 62 RBI, 53 runs scored, four stolen bases, 28 doubles and a .257/.342/.447 slash line through 105 contests this season.